Activists on the island are taking matters into their own hands, wielding social media, education and their community connections to try to effect change. L’Orangelis Thomas Negrón is an activist based in San Juan who runs an Instagram account called Matrilíneo, which raises awareness about menstrual and reproductive justice. For Thomas Negrón, options like a reusable menstrual cup were too expensive, she said, so she bought cheaper disposable products until someone gifted her a menstrual cup. Through Matrilíneo, she is now distributing more than 1,000 menstrual cups on the island in partnership with the Black Women’s Health Imperative Positive Period program, she said.