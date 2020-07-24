View this post on Instagram

Black lives matter. We will support and fund Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Action within our organization. After many real and impactful conversations with our underrepresented employees and our greater community, we heard loud and clear that we need to change behaviours within our own walls so that we can support meaningful, lasting change in the world. This is by no means the last step. It’s just the start. To learn more about our commitments, click the link in our bio.