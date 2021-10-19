Antiabortion legislators across the country see the Texas law as a major breakthrough, especially as the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that could bring down Roe v. Wade. While six-week abortion bans have passed in 12 other states, courts have raised questions about their constitutionality, blocking the laws before they could take effect. To sidestep the courts, Texas introduced a unique enforcement mechanism: Because the law empowers any private citizen to sue those who help facilitate an illegal abortion in Texas, abortion rights groups could not anticipate who would enforce the ban, preventing them from filing a successful lawsuit. When asked to stop in and block the law, the Supreme Court refused in a 5-to-4 decision that broke down largely along ideological lines.