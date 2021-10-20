Remember your brilliance. “Most of us had to learn how to be resilient and creative and brave in ways that no one will understand. It’s important that we remember how great we are. Any organization or company is lucky to have us, and even though history and lots of policies of exclusion have tried to tell us otherwise, it’s really not true. These institutions benefit from our expertise, our unique experiences, our experiences with diversity, and I try to always remember that,” said Brower.