But the accountability piece, and the trust in the system, is where I’ll be focusing. It’s one thing to say nothing’s happening, or this is happening in the work environment, the department’s not doing anything. So to ask me as a fire chief, what are you going to do? That means that I am going to focus on ensuring that our work environment has zero tolerance — and I mean zero tolerance — for harassment, hazing, discrimination, because I have come up through the ranks and I have experienced a handful of things that were inappropriate. And I can tell you that I handled it. I had it within me to handle that situation one-on-one with that individual and clearly articulated what I’m going to tolerate and what I’m not.