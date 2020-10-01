When the politics got ugly, Bollier would turn to “Intentionally Being Women Together” — “IBWT” for short. Thirty years ago, she and five women from her Presbyterian church decided to start having explicit conversations about their lives and what they wanted out of them. They met weekly, now monthly. Once a year, they leave their kids and partners behind to smell the bluebonnets in Texas or fly down an alpine slide in Colorado. There is always time for the big questions: What was most meaningful in your life this year? How did you struggle?