Farnoosh Torabi, editor-at-large of CNET Personal Finance and author of “When She Makes More: The Truth About Navigating Love and Life for a New Generation of Women,” has interviewed hundreds of women on the topic of being the breadwinning spouse. What she has found is that many will confess that it’s “a new role” for them, she said. They’ll tell her, “I didn’t have this modeled in my life or patterned in my life growing up.”