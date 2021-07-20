Unlike other countries, Team USA does not receive financial support from the federal government, so Olympic or Paralympic athletes often look to corporate sponsorships to help them fund their road to the Games. Others receive support from foundations such as the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), which, for the past 27 years, has raised money for adaptive sports equipment, training and competition expenses. “With the right equipment and opportunities, sports unites and encourages us to be the best versions of ourselves,” Laura Wolf Stein, a CAF spokeswoman, said in an email. But she would like to see “media and sponsor support that shines a light on their individual journeys,” which “can not only raise the Paralympic movement but can have a positive impact on the world at large.”