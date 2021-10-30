Although Baird and many others felt their sexualities were represented in the film, neither of the main characters are explicitly queer. (Cody, the director, did say in an interview with Fox in 2018 that she “always thought Needy was genuinely in love with Jennifer.”) There are sly sexual references throughout the film: Jennifer saying that she “goes both ways,” for example. There’s also a kiss between Needy and Jennifer as the latter spirals deeper into darkness. But queer fans say the film resonates because of more than just its sexual undertones.