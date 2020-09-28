Two summers ago, when I tried to take my life, I felt past the point of return to find a willingness to live, at least on my own. For weeks, I felt hopeless and like each day was fighting an uphill, losing battle. I even began seeing a therapist, but things were only getting worse. As part of building a support system, at my therapist’s advisement, I worked up the courage to reach out to one friend about what I was going through. She told me to call her whenever I needed to talk. As someone going through training to become a therapist, I thought she would understand and be the least burdened by my struggle.