“I graduated high school in my hometown of Anoka, Minnesota, at 17 years old. Shortly thereafter, I turned 18 and realized I was eligible to vote for the first time before I headed off to California to attend Stanford University. Since I was still a resident of Minnesota, I registered to vote absentee before I left for Palo Alto. It was 1984. At Stanford, I remember following the election very closely that year. It was the second time President Ronald Reagan was running, and since he was from California, the election was the buzz on campus. What made it even more intriguing for me was that I felt as if I was representing both sides: Reagan was from California where I now lived, and his opponent, former vice president Walter Mondale, was from Minnesota where I grew up. I never considered not voting. In fact, I’ve never missed voting in any presidential election since. Voting is a privilege! Later, in 1988, that first experience voting became even more personal for me when I had the opportunity to meet President Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office just before he ended his second term. As Miss America that year, one of the perks (a big one!) was to meet the sitting president at the White House. For a small-town girl, that was pretty cool. To this day, I remember he asked me about how I liked California and Stanford. He quipped, ‘You must really enjoy California in the wintertime!’ No matter how we vote — absentee, by mail or in person — casting a ballot is our voice. As someone who has spoken up in life to make change, I encourage you all to use your voice.”