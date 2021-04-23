Since January, I’ve logged on to sporadic video therapy sessions to unpack as much as I can in 45 minutes. Three months after I watched “Promising Young Woman,” I called the RAINN hotline. A counselor explained how I could report my rape with the appropriate police department. She said a RAINN advocate could be on the phone with me to go through the process or be available round-the-clock if I had questions or wanted to vent. I asked about what happens when you call the police, what happens if the person I report wants to find me and retaliate. Her answers were comforting yet terrifying. I hung up and wept. Reporting the crime looks straightforward on paper, but fills me with dread. I’m not sure I’ll have the courage to ever do it. What I can do is continue therapy, practice yoga and meditation and try to take care of myself.