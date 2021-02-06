The company also says this isn’t the first time that TikTok — especially popular with young millennial and Gen Z users — has been called out for discrimination. It cited a 2020 report from the Intercept which contained internal TikTok guidelines on suppressing posts from people who are “obese,” have “ugly facial looks” or “too many wrinkles.” A feature piece in Wired magazine from last year documented the app’s reliance on the popularity of its Black creators, while simultaneously suppressing or removing content from them that explicitly talked about racism.