In both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, Ohio overwhelmingly supported President Trump, with 59 percent of men and 48 percent of women reporting that they voted in favor of a second Trump term in 2020. Unlike other Midwest states like Michigan and Wisconsin, union support was also squarely with Trump, which some experts say signifies evidence of a distrust of establishment politics among the state’s working class. While Democrats’ battle for Ohio to become less red has raged for decades, a divide has emerged between centrist Democrats and progressives in the state — not unlike the larger debate in the national party, which was put on display in the Democratic presidential primary as Biden and Sanders emerged as figureheads of each wing.