“I want people to ask themselves: What is most important to me in the context of this very difficult time?” said Carolyn Cannuscio , a professor of community health at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. Cannuscio’s priority is seeing her elderly mother. When her friends suggest a socially distanced happy hour in a park, she says, it’s easy for her to say no. She explains that her mother is the top priority — so she has to avoid any other social interactions outside her immediate family. For others, especially those living alone or struggling with mental health issues, seeing friends might be most important, she said. “By knowing what you value most,” Cannuscio said, “it’s easier to make these decisions in a clear-eyed way.”