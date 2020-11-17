There are maskless people standing shoulder-to-shoulder inside St. Patrick’s Cathedral, craning over each other to snap a picture of the bride as she walks down the aisle. The article later notes — in the 41st of its 44 paragraphs — that there were approximately 200 guests in the cathedral that day. (It is also mentioned in a caption higher up.) And while the writer says that all guests were “socially distanced,” the photos tell a different story.