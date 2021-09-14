Indigenous Women Rising is the only abortion fund in the country dedicated to assisting Native women and is culturally sensitive to their specific needs, according to Lorenzo. For example, many live in multigenerational households, where mothers are also caregivers of their parents or other elders, which, in Texas, could make it difficult for them to leave to access abortion services potentially hundreds of miles away. Indigenous women and queer people also suffer from extraordinarily high rates of violence, so the group is mindful of how and when it engages callers. “We are intimately familiar with the unique circumstances our community members are in,” said Lorenzo.