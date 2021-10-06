My colleagues created a GoFundMe to help me, because I have to take care of my son 24 hours a day. I was very worried, I couldn’t sleep. My hair started falling out. I felt like the moment when I migrated to the United States. The same. Some days I wake up and say: That’s enough, I don’t have any strength left. But there are a lot of colleagues who are in the same situation as me. Some even worse — they’ve contracted serious covid-19, others have passed away or have lost a loved one. We’re very, very affected emotionally and mentally. We always fall back into the same hole: not having that magical [social security] number that doesn’t allow you to do anything. Someone who has a university degree is just as valuable as someone who cleans homes.