Soni and Patel, who are both Indian American, knew that many girls in India don’t have the same access to resources they did when they got their first period. The two friends started Project Stree in 2019, a nonprofit to address period poverty in India, where societal shame surrounding menstruation can be strong and persistent. Periods have historically been stigmatized, despite how common they are. Menstruating women are often excluded from entering temples or shrines, or are kept home from religious or social events when menstruating. Project Stree started off by holding workshops on menstrual health and hygiene at schools throughout the state of Gujarat.