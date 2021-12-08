Currently, the FDA requires mifepristone to be given to patients under the supervision of a “certified prescriber” in a clinic, medical office or hospital. The American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians, along with other members of the scientific and medical communities, have pushed back on this restriction, saying that rule is “not based on medical evidence or need” and creates unnecessary barriers to getting an abortion. The restriction has been temporarily eased for the duration of the pandemic, as more people resorted to telehealth services.