Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 8 into law in May, banning all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before most people know they are pregnant. These kinds of bans, known as “heartbeat bills,” are familiar. Passed in 12 states, they tend to attract a flurry of media attention before they are struck down in court a few weeks later. But while the Texas law is unconstitutional under Roe v. Wade, both sides say it won’t be as easy as others to challenge. Some are fully expecting the law to take effect.