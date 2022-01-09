Mason sees the federal Paycheck Fairness Act as a more ideal solution than a state-by-state approach. The bill, which has been languishing in Congress since it was first introduced in 1997, would strengthen the Equal Pay Act of 1963, in part by prohibiting employers from asking about or relying on salary history while hiring, protecting employees from retaliation for talking about their pay, and requiring employers to report gender- and race-based wage gaps to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, according to the NWLC. The House passed the bill again last spring, but the Senate refused to put it up for a vote.