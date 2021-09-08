“Mimi wasted a lot of time worrying about bad things that might happen, and of course they usually didn’t,” she wrote. “I also spent a lot of time thinking that riches or esteem from others would make me happy. Ultimately, I came to realize that being true to myself is the ultimate contentment. For me, that was becoming a professor. For you, I would love to see what is right for you; maybe something you’ve tried before or maybe something you’ve not yet experienced. Leave yourself open to this idea, but do not rush it. It will come when the time is right.”