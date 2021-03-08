She also must have also known that in being candid about her suicidal ideation, she would also help mothers like me, especially at a time when our collective mental health has suffered a catastrophic blow. Studies have shown that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, rates of depression and anxiety among moms are on the rise. Mothers are burned out, overworked and even more cut off from their support systems, exacerbating preexisting mental health issues and leaving them more susceptible to new ones. It was eight months into the pandemic when I first considered harming myself, and given that rates of suicide and suicidal ideation have risen since the onset of covid-19, I know I am not alone.