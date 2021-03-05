One only has to look so far as their cellphone to be reminded of what life used to be like. iPhones deluge their owners by featuring photos from a year ago. Facebook presents a post from the Before Times as soon as you open it up, taunting you with past vacations, dinners inside restaurants and parties as we mourn an increasingly distant life. Then there’s the digital detritus of abandoned plans and lost loved ones. Even the big events that were salvaged virtually or postponed add to our collective sense of grief.