Moving backward from 1998, the documentary traces the history of public humiliation — including in ancient Athens where people literally voted one another off the island with shards of pottery called ostraka (a root of the word “ostracize”). Moving forward, it provides context for and implicates Big Tech in the proliferation of online shaming. And along the way, it investigates the psychology behind our enduring attraction to this human proclivity. Tiffany Watt Smith — who studies schadenfreude, or delight in another’s misfortune — explains, “There are studies that show that dopamine is released when we see a transgressor being punished.”