The story of the Fuscos was just one of the stories flooding my feed that elicited fatphobic responses this past year. Although they made me sad, I also hate to admit that I didn’t immediately disagree with the commenters. All of my life, I was convinced that being fat was a problem, something that needed to be fixed. No one had ever told me it was acceptable. Certainly not doctors; not even my family members. Growing up, my mom gifted me clothing that was two sizes too small as incentive to lose weight. Not long ago, my uncle told my dad I was wasting the prime of my life by being fat. It’s nearly impossible to not internalize fatphobia when it’s packaged in ways that tell you this is what’s best for you, that you’re missing out because of it.