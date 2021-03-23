After my attack in February, my advisers recommended that I take time off from clinical duties to recuperate. I hesitated. Like many AAPI patients, I was used to minimizing my symptoms. I recalled studies that showed AAPI patients typically experience more physical pain clinically than their White counterparts. (It is well documented that Black patients, too, suffer a greater burden of pain and pain-related suffering in comparison to White patients.) This disconnect between our perceived and expressed physical pain also parallels the historical silencing of our racial pain. While I came away from my attack with only minor cuts and bruises, a deep, unspoken malady awoke in me — one that many in the AAPI community have learned to either directly or indirectly hide in this country. After minimizing our pain for so many generations, we are finally coming forward with our truths.