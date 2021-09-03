When I was 16, Mom and Dad decided it was time for us to understand our roots and travel to their homeland. For the first time in my life, I saw the tremendous imbalance between the rich and poor. I watched shirtless, shoeless children crying, begging for food and money, and was baffled by the indifference shown to these kids. I struggled to grasp the gender disparities I witnessed in Pakistan. Girls my age worked as full-time nannies and housekeepers; could this have been my fate? I arrived in Pakistan with culture shock, and left with a lasting print on my heart. I genuinely appreciated what it meant to be an American, especially an American woman. The opportunities I had in America are something I would never take for granted again — and this gratitude ignited my desire to serve the country that had given my family so much.