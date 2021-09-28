I was finally able to name myself as disabled, not out of necessity, but out of pride. I saw how my own ableism had conditioned me to solely search for an able-bodied partner. I learned the magic inherent in my disability and identified all of the skills I had mastered navigating this world as someone who was never meant to survive. I was finally able to imagine new ways of living, beyond the realities ableism had sold me. I started to understand the ways my internalized ableism interacted with my socialized prejudices of racism, anti-queer and anti-fat prejudices; none of these identities could be isolated, singular experiences. Yet finding love still seemed impossible. I allowed myself to believe that if I could find it, it would give me the contradictory evidence I needed to believe I was worthy.