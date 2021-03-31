The Atlanta-area shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, gave me a deeper realization of how much trauma I’d suppressed these last several months. Although my experience as a Tibetan woman is far different from Korean, Hmong, Cambodian, Indian and other Asian Americans, the fear is real.
I can’t walk outside without my pepper spray, and I constantly catch myself looking around my shoulder. I hope this comic can speak to Asian people living in the United States who don’t feel as represented in mainstream media.