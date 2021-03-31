Discussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences

The Atlanta-area shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, gave me a deeper realization of how much trauma I’d suppressed these last several months. Although my experience as a Tibetan woman is far different from Korean, Hmong, Cambodian, Indian and other Asian Americans, the fear is real.

I can’t walk outside without my pepper spray, and I constantly catch myself looking around my shoulder. I hope this comic can speak to Asian people living in the United States who don’t feel as represented in mainstream media.

Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee is an illustrator, designer and cartoonist based in Seattle.

