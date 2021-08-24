By the time I was 19, I scheduled a gynecologist appointment. The lube, vibrators and hours of attempted sex had failed, and my partner at the time was not sexually satisfied (the suggestion of an open relationship had already come up, but that was off the table for me). I was terrified of how my inability to be sexually intimate at times might impact the quality of our relationship. I became more concerned with my then-relationship than I was with the pain and anxiety that consumed my body.