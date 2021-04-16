Everywhere you look, society plays a role in telling us that as we enter our 30s, we can no longer be “works in progress.” And it’s no secret that the narrative surrounding women getting older is even less complimentary. Along with pressures in our career, we’re also constantly reminded that we are restricted by a non-negotiable biological timetable. I have yet to decide if I want to have children; I have always been able to imagine my future both with and without a family of my own. However, I can’t ignore the fact that if I do decide to have children, I’ve missed out on a year of dating and potentially meeting the person I would want to settle down with.