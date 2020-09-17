The timing of my testimony was tender. I was still quite bruised, some would say traumatized, by a pile-on of unfortunate events stemming from an illegal DWI arrest. It happened in April 2019 and had become the subject of news stories centered around the timeless American entertainment of watching a woman in distress. The orchestrated trolling that ensued, long after the charges were dismissed by a judge, falsely framed me online as a “race-baiter,” a “victim” and, perhaps the most obvious label, a “drunk Indian.” This wasn’t the first time I had received shade from the Internet — I have thick skin; I can take it. But the negative exposure completely derailed me. Why other journalists would paint me in such a destructive light — presuming my guilt, and overplaying my legitimate outrage at the violation of my civil rights — bewilders me to this day, particularly at a time when the need for police reform is so apparent. It can only be described as the kind of emotional harm that the special rapporteur says manifests violence against women each year; at least 70 female journalists have been killed in the last decade.