Unlike the desired Hollywood ending to my story, however, the months and years that followed were not as simple as rolling the credits and moving on. As I attempted to gain back a sense of normalcy, I was wrought with fear of the cancer returning, my bubble of invincibility having been forcibly punctured and impossible to repair. My body and mind were still healing while I tried to rejoin a world where I no longer felt I belonged. I wrestled with a newfound pressure to live a more meaningful existence, struggling to figure out my purpose after overcoming such a traumatic event. The weight of my “cancer friends” who never made it to the finish line was crushing, as I questioned why I survived and they didn’t, and felt guilty for not seizing life as much as I should.