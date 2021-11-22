For some, it means prenups. For others, it’s serial dating, marriage with separate homes or living together without marriage. One widow we spoke with made her new romantic partner prove he had nursing home insurance. She had been the caregiver for her husband as he died of a long illness, and she had no intention of repeating that experience. Another eschewed marriage to live with her new life partner, but only certain days of the week. We spoke with a woman in her 70s who had entered a polyamorous relationship.