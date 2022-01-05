Jana Morgan is the director of the Declaration for American Democracy. “In the next election cycle, I want my activism to have made a difference,” she said, noting that she wants to see the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act passed. “I want to see people be able to show up and register to vote on the same day. I want to see people who can’t vote in person or who don’t want to vote in person, be able to vote by absentee ballot. I want to see a country where there is a fair representation.”