When the owner whose basement I rented — a friend of a friend — saw my tears and heard me say that I missed my husband and that I wanted to go back, she knew the right words to say: “Look, you don’t have to take this as the end of the relationship. Take it as time away to think and then make your decision.” She helped me accept the huge step I had taken. But this acceptance lived on for an hour or so before I was attacked again by a strong wave of loss. I felt empty inside and yet filled with darkness. I was also deeply uncomfortable because I was unable to control who had access to the basement, to my children.