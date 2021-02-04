It feels almost wrong to even write about “Emily in Paris” and “I May Destroy You” in the same sentence — there’s truly no comparison in quality or impact between the two — but many people have been making the comparison. Of course, it’s worthwhile noting that a show best known for the hate-watching it inspired received multiple Golden Globe nominations, including best series and best actress. That one was created by a White man and starred in by a White woman. Meanwhile, a show that has been lauded by critics — and written and led by a Black woman — was snubbed. As many others, including a writer for “Emily in Paris,” pointed out, this doesn’t seem like an oversight. Instead, it’s Hollywood’s perpetuation of elevating White and male creators, while marginalizing women of color.