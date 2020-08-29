A: You need to be your own biggest cheerleader, but also your biggest critic. As a Black business owner, you cannot discredit the utmost importance of striving for excellence in execution, paying attention to every little detail and putting yourself in the shoes of your most ornery and opinionated customer or client. Anticipate the criticisms and get in front of them. Black business owners unfortunately carry an unfair burden — we’re not allowed to mess up without cancel culture swearing off Black business. It should be okay to make mistakes sometimes, but we’re often not afforded that luxury. The good news is that though it might be unfair, you can get ahead of it by keeping it real with yourself about where you dropped the ball, what you need help with and what you can stand to do better. Throw in some self-love and forgiveness, and you’ll be on your way. —Amanda-Jane Thomas