I wasn’t concerned when she did the doting, “Aww, there’s the baby.” But her shift in expression when she said, “Annnd, there’s baby No. 2,” changed the air in the room. I realize I was holding my breath, waiting for her to say she was joking, or saw something — anything — that made that declaration an error. A smudge on the screen perhaps? Then, looking deeply into my eyes as if to tell me she’d found cancer, she said, “And there’s a third baby.” The expletives that came out of my mouth were soft, but the first my children would ever hear. James and I, as newlyweds, had yet to even determine if we were going to be parents. We had just gotten married. My wedding gown wasn’t even back from the cleaners.