When I was pregnant and imagining that first year with my daughter, I knew there would be many sleepless nights and baby tears. I imagined, though, the moments of joy amid those tired moments, of the smiles and laughter I’d share with Ryan as our daughter learned new things and explored her world. While we still had some of those shared moments, that first year will forever be scarred by financial worries and feelings of worthlessness. I cannot remember the first time my daughter sat up without also remembering that I was on the phone with a billing company at the same time. I cannot remember the first time she rolled over without also remembering my feelings of loneliness and despair. It did not have to be this way.