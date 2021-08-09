Talk to any Black girl, and they’ll likely be able to attest to things like having to navigate snide from others or being forced into one-sided competitions (i.e., jealousy-fueled competitions we don’t instigate, perpetuate or likely even know we were an unwilling participant of) with non-Black friends. We’re often made the butt of jokes, and have to take passive aggression without complaint. Not to mention, we’re expected to be perfect; because we are already different because of our race, we can’t have the same flaws as others in the group. We can’t have serious mental health symptoms, either — we’re not allowed the same humanity as other friends.