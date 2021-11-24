In elementary school, I sat by myself in the back of the room drawing cats while everyone else colored in turkeys made out of the outline of their hands. I couldn’t even eat the Thanksgiving treats that other parents brought to share. Abstaining from holidays also kept me separate from the “worldly” kids, who my mother taught me were bad associations. Saying no to holiday treats is no way to make friends at school. But what mattered most to me was earning the love and acceptance of the congregation. I had to prove that I was good. All the while, each Sunday, I was reminded that one step off the narrow path of righteousness could bring me public shaming and the possibility of rejection.