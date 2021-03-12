It is a reminder to me. That for many in this city, life just goes on. They do not understand the picture we see of Breonna that is frozen in time. They do not realize that something in this city has broken. This city doesn’t understand the fear that consumes me as I enter my home. That feeling in the pit of my stomach that someone will think I don’t belong in my neighborhood. The sadness I feel as I walk downtown and remember frantically running from the police. The memory I have of being tear-gassed. The pain I felt seeing police officers in full riot gear as I attempted to walk across a bridge in my community.