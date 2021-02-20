“That was torture,” she laughs. The experience is one she is grateful for, though: It showed her all the work that goes into a garden. According to Poe, it’s a misconception that you need a lot of space to have a garden. She encouraged me to try a “scrap garden,” which uses scraps of veggies to regrow them. It’s cost-effective, she explains: You can buy peppers at a store, cook with them and use their seeds to regrow them.