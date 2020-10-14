At the start of the interview, the interviewer fumbled through her first few lines. Then, she announced that she had to start the recording over because she always fumbles through her words in the beginning. I let her know that it takes me a while to warm up and loosen up during a live speech or interview that I know is going to reach thousands. She agreed and laughed nervously while restarting the recording. As the interview progressed, I was finally able to loosen up and let my personality shine. Second time is a charm!