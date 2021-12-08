Mollie Gathro can relate to feeling like her OB/GYNs don’t take her pain seriously. Gathro is a 34-year-old in West Springfield, Mass., living with degenerative disk disease, a chronic pain condition that affects the spine. She said it took her six months to get a diagnosis for endometriosis, a disorder in which the tissue normally lining the uterus grows outside of it, back in 2004. The doctor who first examined her didn’t offer treatments or referrals, she said, despite the fact that he noted her condition was “probably endometriosis” — which causes chronic pain — following her initial consultation. She later learned of his hypothesis when she had to get paper copies of her records to bring to a new doctor, she said.