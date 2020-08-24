You will most likely talk about the coronavirus and your level of comfort before meeting up but you can still consider how you go about it — text, phone or video chat. You can also negotiate once you meet up in person because it could change. A park could be busier than anticipated or you might want to keep your mask on around that person after all. For me, it often comes up within the first few messages with someone because we can determine immediately if we are on the same page. If we aren’t, then we don’t waste each other’s time.