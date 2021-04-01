Because the experiences of trauma and healing are unique to individuals, it’s important to remember that survivors in your life may respond to outreach and support differently. “Some survivors have just begun their healing journey, some have been unable to start, some may be at the end of that cycle, and some may still be living through that trauma,” Prerna Menon, a psychotherapist specializing in trauma and the director of training, education, and social outreach at Repose, wrote via email. “It is important to acknowledge the variance in the many faces of survivors and to be sensitive about how and when to step in and out of this dialogue.”